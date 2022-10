Riyadh: Saudi Arabian government has decided to extend the Umrah visa. The Umrah visa for all pilgrims were extended to 3 months from 1 month. This was announced by Dr Tawfig Al Rabeah, the Minister of Hajj and Umrah.

Earlier in September, the Saudi Arabian government launched the unified electronic platform Nusuk to be the new Saudi gateway to Makkah Al-Mukarramah and Madinah Al-Munawwarah.