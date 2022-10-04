Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on Tuesday. BSE Sensex gained 1,277 points or 2.25%to settle at 58,065. NSE Nifty surged 387 points or 2.29% to end at 17,274.

The top gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, TCS, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Wipro, L&T, Axis Bank, ITC, SBI, and Infosys. The top losers in the market were PowerGrid, and Dr Reddy’s Labs.

The BSE MidCap index advanced 2.4% and the BSE SmallCap index gained 1.5%. All sectoral indices of Nifty ended higher.