The 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics goes to Alain Aspect, John Clauser, and Anton Zeilinger

The 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser, and Anton Zeilinger for their work with entangled photons that proved Bell inequalities were violated and helped develop the field of quantum information science.

The three winners carried out ground-breaking research employing entangled quantum states, in which even when two particles are separated, they act as if they are one. Their findings have paved the path for new quantum information-based technology.

Applications for quantum mechanics’ intangible effects are emerging.

Today, a wide range of research is being done on quantum networks, computers, and secure quantum encrypted communication.

The fact that quantum mechanics permits two or more particles to coexist in an entangled state is a crucial aspect of this advancement.

Even if two particles are far apart, what happens to one of them in an entangled pair affects the other one, according to the Nobel Committee’s announcement.

The news comes a day after the Nobel Committee revealed the winner in the category of medicine, which marked the beginning of a week-long flurry of announcements from the fields of science, literature, and economics.

Svante Paabo received the 2022 Nobel Prize in Medicine for decoding the DNA of the extinct Neanderthal, a relative of modern humans.