The re-release of James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ is a hit movie in itself.

James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ has become a smash just because of its re-release. As of this writing, the movie has earned $2.905 billion, according to Collider, and is rapidly approaching the truly astounding $3 billion mark.

The film was redistributed to act as a prequel to the upcoming sequel, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ which will be released in December.

In its first week of sales, ‘Avatar’ brought in $18 million domestically and $39 million internationally.

This is not the first time ‘Avatar’ has been re-released. ‘Avengers: Endgame’ previously surpassed its global box office earnings in 2019, but the science fiction epic reclaimed the top spot when it was released again later.

The mythological alien race known as the Na’Vi is the subject of the second instalment of the franchise, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’

In addition to the original cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, and Giovanni Ribisi, newcomers to the movie include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, and Vin Diesel.

On December 16, 2022, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water will be released.