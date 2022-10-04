This Gulf country to host Asian Winter Games

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia will host the Asian Winter Games in 2029. Saudi Arabia won the bid to host the mega sports event. The event will be held in Trojena, Neom. Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal, the Minister of Sports and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SOPC) announced this after the General Assembly meeting of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) in Cambodia.

TROJENA is a part of the megacity NEOM. It is located 50 kilometers from the Gulf of Aqaba coast, with elevations that range from 1,500 meters to 2,600 meters. NEOM is a project under the Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 development plan.

Also Read: Oppo launches new budget smartphone named ‘Oppo A17’ in India: Price and specifications

The Asian Winter Games is an international multi-sport event. It is held every four years for members of the Olympic Council of Asia.