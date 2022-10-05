A video of angry Prabhas calling director Om Raut to his room is going viral on social media.

Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan play the leading roles in Om Raut’s Adipurush. On October 2, the movie’s teaser was published amid high anticipation. But because of the poor VFX and animation, it received a lot of criticism and trolling.

There has recently been a video that shows Prabhas clearly incensed. He invites the film’s director Om Raut to his room in the clip. There have been numerous reports of tension between Prabhas and Om Raut.

The teaser for Adipurush caused a meme frenzy, and many people compared it to a knockoff of Game of Thrones. Adipurush, according to another group of people, is a parody of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan.

Recently, a video of Prabhas looking angry is doing the rounds on social media. In the video, Prabhas can be heard saying, ‘Om, you are coming to my room! Come with me.’ Speculation has it that the Baahubali actor was upset with director Om Raut after the Adipurush teaser was unveiled.

Unverified rumours say that Prabhas asked Om Raut to his room to talk about Adipurush’s promotions in the meantime. A formal affirmation is still pending.

The 3D movie Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is based on the Ramayana, an ancient Indian epic. The movie, which cost Rs 500 crore to produce, will be released on January 12, 2023. Saif Ali Khan will portray Lankesh, while Prabhas will portray Lord Rama. Sita and Lakshman will be portrayed by Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh, respectively.