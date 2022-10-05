Drugs worth Rs. 1,476 cr were shipped by two Keralites in disguise as oranges

A Keralite has been detained by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) following a significant drug bust at the Mumbai Port. Another Keralite who assisted in the drug shipment is being sought.

Vijin Varghese, a resident of Kalady and the managing director of Yummito International Foods in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, was taken into custody. He is charged with bringing pharmaceuticals from South Africa worth Rs. 1,476 crore to India.

Thachaparamban Mansoor, a friend of Vijin’s and the proprietor of More Fresh Exports, has also been booked, and a search is underway to find him.

The two allegedly used the Mumbai Port to ship 198 kg of methamphetamines (meth) and 9 kg of cocaine from South Africa to India. The narcotics were discovered concealed in a shipment of oranges.

This was one of the largest seizures in the nation, according to DRI. The company’s warehouse and refrigerators are located in Kalady, in Kerala’s Ernakulam district.

According to DRI, Vijin used to export masks to Dubai via Mansoor’s business during the most recent pandemic. Later, with Mansoor’s assistance, he also imported oranges from South Africa and made a tidy profit. After that, they began collaborating. Orders were taken through WhatsApp. The purchase orders were not registered in order to avoid the official inspection. Manoor,and Vijin used to split the profits, each taking 30% & 70% respectively.

Together with Jibin, the brother of Vijin, Mansoor founded the business More unique.