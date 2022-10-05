Gold worth Rs 3 crores seized by DRI at Coimbatore airport

At the Coimbatore airport on Monday, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 5.6 kilogramme of gold worth Rs. 2.94 crores.

Six passengers were arrested by DRI officers at the Coimbatore airport as a result of particular intelligence that was acquired.

On October 3, the passengers took a Scoot Airlines trip from Singapore to Coimbatore carrying gold hidden in their baggage.

The passengers’ gold was in the shape of flimsy chains and bangles. Their undergarments, luggage, and pant pockets all had gold that was found.

The DRI officers arrested two passengers named, Mohammed Afzal (32) from Chennai. Mohammed Afzal was charged with a non-bailable offence and was remanded in custody in Coimbatore Prison.

Another passenger, Krishnan (66), from Trichy, whose possession was valued at more over 50 lakhs but less than one crore, was arrested and released on bail. Further investigation is underway.