In Pulwama, J&K, police officer mistakenly shoots rifle, killing man.

In the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, a man lost his life after being struck by a bullet that was accidentally fired from a police officer’s rifle.

The accident occurred on Wednesday in Pulwama at Haal, where the on-duty policeman accidentally fired his rifle. The accidental shooting victim, Mohd Asif Padroo, was taken to the hospital by the police after suffering injuries. Later, while receiving treatment, he died from his injuries.

The officer was later arrested when a case was filed against him. Additional investigation is ongoing, according to a statement from Kashmir Zone Police.