Indian Railways cancels 222 trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled 222 trains today, October 5. Among these cancelled trains, 197 trains were fully cancelled, while 25 trains were partially cancelled. These trains scheduled to operate today were cancelled due to maintenance and operational work. The national transporter have decided to divert and reschedule several trains today due to various reasons.

The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Lucknow, Bokaro Steel City, Amravati, Wardha, Nagpur, Pune, Pathankot, Asansol, Azimganj, Satara, etc.

Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Full list of cancelled trains:

01535 , 01536 , 01537 , 01538 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01885 , 01886 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03289 , 03592 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05334 , 05366 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 06977 , 06980 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09175 , 09176 , 09349 , 09350 , 09391 , 09392 , 09393 , 09394 , 09395 , 09396 , 09483 , 09484 , 09570 , 10101 , 10102 , 11039 , 11041 , 11042 , 12113 , 13345 , 13346 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 20472 , 20948 , 20949 , 22117 , 31215 , 31216 , 31217 , 31218 , 31219 , 31220 , 31224 , 31225 , 31226 , 31227 , 31228 , 31229 , 31230 , 31231 , 31411 , 31413 , 31414 , 31416 , 31417 , 31423 , 31424 , 31425 , 31432 , 31518 , 31602 , 31613 , 31711 , 31712 , 31802 , 31813 , 31821 , 32225 , 32229 , 33363 , 33366 , 33401 , 33402 , 33411 , 33412 , 33421 , 33422 , 33433 , 33436 , 33521 , 33526 , 33615 , 33620 , 33801 , 33802 , 34127 , 34128 , 34353 , 34356 , 34360 , 34415 , 34418 , 34419 , 34420 , 34501 , 34601 , 34615 , 34616 , 34617 , 34618 , 34628 , 34629 , 36033 , 36034 , 36081 , 36082 , 37011 , 37012 , 37041 , 37042 , 37211 , 37216 , 37217 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37529 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 38036 , 38103 , 38104 , 38105 , 38106 , 38303 , 38308 , 38312 , 38313 , 38410 , 38417 , 38434 , 38445 , 38911 , 38916

Steps to check the full list of cancelled trains:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement