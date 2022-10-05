Infinix launches two new smartphones: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Infinix launched two new smartphones- Infinix Zero 20, Note 12 (2023). The 8GB RAM + 256GB varint of Infinix Zero 20 is priced at that costs $249 (roughly Rs. 21,000). This smartphone is available in Grey and Gold colours. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option of Infinix Note 12 (2023) will cost $168 (roughly Rs. 14,000). The handset comes in Blue, Grey, and White colours.

Infinix Zero 20 specifications: The new smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and runs on Android 12 with the XOS 10.6 skin on top. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and waterdrop-style notch. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup and a 60-megapixel selfie camera with dual flash, OIS, and autofocus. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and NFC connectivity. The Infinix Zero 20 features a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Also Read: Asus launches Zenbook Pro 17 laptops: Details

Infinix Note 12 (2023) specifications: The dual SIM smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and runs on Android 12 with the XOS 10.6 skin on top. It has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The handset comes with a triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.