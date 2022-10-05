KCR launched Bharat Rashtra Samithi On The National Stage

In preparation for the 2024 elections, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao introduced the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), a fresh iteration of his party, at the precise ‘auspicious moment’ of today at 1.19 p.m.

Following a meeting of his party, Mr. Rao proclaimed that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is now the BRS. Workers rejoiced by lighting fireworks and dousing Hyderabad in pink paint.

The Election Commission, which has certain guidelines for recognising any party as national, was informed of the ‘name-change.’

To qualify as a national organisation, the new party must either have some sort of presence in at least four states or must have received 6% of the vote in any four states and four Lok Sabha seats.

The TRS currently solely controls Telangana, where it is very powerful.

KCR has stated his intention to run against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024. He has significantly increased his criticism against the BJP in the last year, skipping PM Modi’s events and frequently failing to meet him at the airport when he pays visits.

Mr. Rao, also known as KCR, met with a number of political figures in the run-up to his re-launch, including his counterparts in other states: Mamata Banerjee of Bengal, Nitish Kumar of Bihar, Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi, MK Stalin of Tamil Nadu, Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala, and Naveen Patnaik of Uttar Pradesh (Odisha).

HD Kumaraswamy, a former chief minister of Karnataka, and Thol Thirumavalavan, a supporter of the DMK, were present at the event today.

On December 8, the day the then-Congress administration at the federal level established a separate Telangana state in 2009, KCR planned to address a rally.

The BRS could soon face its first election, although the Munugode byelection is scheduled for November 4 in Telangana. Additionally, the party is anticipated to run in the assembly elections in Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

The party is still a long way from becoming a recognised national party, but it wants to keep its pink colour and electoral emblem of an automobile.