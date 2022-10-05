Komaki launched new electric scooter Venice Eco in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Electric vehicle manufacturer, Komaki launched its new high-speed electric two-wheeler Venice Eco in the Indian markets. The new electric scooter is priced at Rs 79,000.

The Komaki Venice Eco electric scooter is offered in 7 colours- garnet red, sacramento green, jet black, metallic blue, bright orange and silver chrome. it is powered by Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LiPO4) battery, and there is a real-time lithium battery analyzer. The new scooter is equipped with fire-resistant LFP technology and advanced BMS/Multiple thermal sensors/App-based connectivity with 2000+ cycles.

The new EV two-wheeler is designed with third generation TFT screen which helps in better navigation and stress-free ride.