Mehbooba Mufti claims she is under house arrest; Police denies

Mehbooba Mufti, the former chief minister and leader of the PDP, claimed on Wednesday that she was under house arrest, but the police refuted her claims, stating there were no limitations on her movement.

‘I am placed under house arrest for merely wishing to travel to Pattan for a coworker’s wedding, while HM is marching around Kashmir beating drums of normalcy. One couldn’t even begin to understand the misery of a commoner (sic) if an ex-fundamental CM’s rights can be suspended so easily’ Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

After Article 370 was revoked on August 5, 2019, Mehbooba was one of three former chief ministers and mainstream leaders who were detained and booked under strict PSA. She was subsequently released in October 2020, and since then, she has occasionally been subjected to home arrest.

However, the police refuted Mehbooba’s claim that she was held in house confinement and denied permission to travel to Pattan in north Kashmir.

‘It is made clear that there are no restrictions of any type on access to Pattan, and that travel there began at 1 pm as was informed to us. She posted a photo of the interior of the gate with its own lock belonging to the bunglow occupants. There are no limits or a lock. She is liberated to travel’ Srinagar police tweeted.

The police also published images of Mehbooba’s home’s main gate. There were no armoured vehicles stationed at the entrance.