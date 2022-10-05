NASA probe’s Asteroid strike leaves a 10,000 kilometre trail

An asteroid that NASA’s Dart probe purposefully hit has left a path of debris that stretches thousands of kilometres.

An incredible image of a comet-like jet spreading behind the enormous rock was obtained by a telescope in Chile.

The spacecraft was destroyed last week to see if asteroids that could endanger Earth could be pushed aside.

The test’s success and whether it changed the asteroid’s trajectory are still being determined by scientists.

Astronomers in Chile captured the expansive path using the Southern Astrophysical Research Telescope and captured the amazing image two days after the crash (Soar).

It currently extends more than 10,000km (6,200 miles) and is predicted to continue growing.

Teddy Kareta, an astronomer engaged in the observation, remarked, ‘It is astounding how vividly we were able to capture the structure and extent of the aftermath in the days following the hit.’

According to Michael Knight of the US Naval Research Laboratory, the debris trail would be observed throughout the ensuing weeks and months.

The probe was purposefully crashed onto the asteroid during the $325 million (£240 million) Dart mission, resulting in the spacecraft’s destruction. Before scientists can say for sure whether their experiment was successful, a few weeks will pass.

However, Dr. Lori Glaze, the head of planetary science at NASA, was certain that the mission had accomplished something noteworthy.