Oppo launches Oppo K10x: Details inside

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Oppo launched its latest smartphone named ‘Oppo K10x’. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000), the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage cost CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,300) and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,700). The smartphone will be offered in Aurora and Polar Night colours.

Also Read: Redmi launches new 5G smartphone named ‘Note 11R’: Details

The new smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC and runs on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top. It sports a 6.59-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz sampling rate. The device has a dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front camera. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery.