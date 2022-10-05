Rajnath Singh celebrates Vijayadashami in Uttarakhand with armed forces

Rajnath Singh, the defence minister, celebrated Vijayadashami on Wednesday in Auli, in Uttarakhand, with members of the Army and ITBP. The defence minister celebrated ‘Shastra Puja’ during his visit and thanked the armed and paramilitary forces for their help in ensuring the safety and development of the country’s economy.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has been able to pursue economic development and make new strides, according to the defence minister. Interacting with people in uniform, both men and women, is always inspiring, said Rajnath Singh.

The defence minister hailed the jawans for their unparalleled bravery and courage during the event in Galwan. ‘India believes in the principle, the whole world is one family” but could give a befitting response if any outsider casts an evil eye,’ asserted the defence minister.

‘Because of such bravery, the world acknowledged India’s growing stature, and the country emerged as one of the key decision makers on all issues of international importance,’ he added.

After that, Raksha Mantri met with the soldiers who were celebrating Vijayadashami. General Manoj Pande, the Chief of Army Staff, and Lt. Gen. Yogendra Dimri were also present.