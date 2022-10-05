Ravan effigy burned in Lucknow Ramlila with ‘Sar tan se juda’ theme

The oldest Ramlila organisers in Lucknow, Aishbagh Ram Leela Committee, created an effigy of Ravan this year with the themes of ‘anti-nationalism’ and ‘religious bigotry.’

The words ‘sar tan se juda’ and ‘rashtradroh ka samool naash’ (complete destruction of anti-nationalism) are written on the 70-foot-fall effigy. Today, the effigy was burnt.

The Ramlila committee members claimed they chose the theme because they wanted the utter elimination of communalism. The committee also voted on burning Meghnad’s and Kumbhkaran’s effigies, who were Ravan’s brother and son, respectively.

‘Meghnad and Kumbhkaran tried to stop Ravan. Therefore, this year, only Ravan’s effigy will be burnt,’ the secretary of the committee stated.