Stone-pelting at the Gujarat garba venue resulted in public flogging

Outrage has been generated by video clips that appear to show a man flogging people who have been detained after throwing stones at a garba event on Monday night in Gujarat’s Kheda district. The Opposition has identified the person in the videos as a police officer and is demanding that appropriate action be taken.

The videos show at least four to five guys being repeatedly restrained against an electricity pole at a chowk by a group of men in plainclothes, while another man is being lathi-flogged by another man who is wearing a revolver holstered to his waist. After being flogged, the victims are seen folding their hands in front of a mob of cheering spectators before being instructed by the men in plainclothes to board a nearby police van.

The police detained ten of the 43 accused (for the conflicts at the garba), brought them to the location of the garba, and punished them, according to Indravadan Patel, sarpanch of Undhela village in Matar taluka, where the stone-throwing incident occurred.

Although the identities of those who were flogged have not yet been determined, the police have said that all ten of the people who were detained for allegedly disturbing the garba the night before were Muslims.

Patel claimed to have planned the garba and too have suffered head injuries in the altercations.

V Chandrashekhar, IGP (Ahmedabad Range), stated: ‘We have not yet determined the veracity of the video.’ Rajesh Gadhia, the SP of the Kheda district, promised to ‘look into the reported video.’

The village sarpanch organised the garba at a chowk in front of the Tulja Bhavani temple, which is surrounded by a madrassa. ‘I made a promise to organise the garba for one Ashtami night at the temple during the 2021 panchayat elections. Every day, the village holds a unique garba just for residents. The mob, however, did not want us to continue,’ said Patel, the sarpanch.

All of the defendants, including the unnamed mob, have been charged with violating a number of IPC provisions, including 295A, 307 (attempt at murder), 143 (illegal assembly), 147 (rioting), and 148 (rioting with a weapon likely to cause death) (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting religion or religious beliefs).