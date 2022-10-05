Tecno launches Pop 6 Pro in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Tecno has launched its new smartphone named Tecno Pop 6 Pro in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 7,999 and is offered in Peaceful Blue and Power Black colours on Amazon.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Pop 6 Pro is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset coupled with 2GB LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage. The smartphone runs on HiOS 8.6 based on Android 12 Go Edition. It sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1612 pixels resolution, 120Hz sampling rate, and 270PPI. The device houses a dual-rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel camera along with an LED flash.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery. The handset also comes with features such as face unlock, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB OTG for connectivity.