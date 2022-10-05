The Indian Space Research Organisation is set to launch 36 satellites in the final week of this month.

In the last week of this month, the Indian Space Research Organization will launch 36 satellites as a component of OneWeb’s constellation. The rocket’s fairing, which will launch the satellites into low Earth orbit, has been connected with the satellites.

The Satish Dhawan Space Center tweeted, ‘Exciting news as we confirm the successful integration of all 36 satellites to our dispenser for OneWeb Launch 14.’ The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-III will carry the satellites into orbit (GSLVMk-III).

At the end of the month, the rocket will launch from Sriharikota’s Satish Dhawan Space Center on a mission to deploy the internet constellation. ISRO is yet to say anything on the final launch date for the mission, which will be the third big mission for the Indian space agency this year.

The GSLV is now being integrated by ISRO and will eventually be coupled with the launch fairing that will house the satellites. In the last few weeks of the month, the lift-off is anticipated to take place late at night.

Late last month, the satellites arrived in India, and since then, integration work has been proceeding. OneWeb plans to supply high-speed, low-latency connection services all over the world, and with this launch, it will have more than 70% of its planned Gen 1 Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation in orbit, according to a press release from the firm.