Ajman: Authorities in Ajman has reduced taxi fares in the emirate. The reduction in taxi and public transport fares were announced as fuel prices were reduced by the UAE government. Taxi tariff in Ajman is linked to the fuel prices. Fuel prices were announced at the end of every month by a UAE committee.

According to Ajman Transport the taxi meter will charge Dh1.82 per kilometre travelled.