Vivo launches new affordable smartphone named ‘Y73t’: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Vivo launched new affordable smartphone named ‘Vivo Y73t’ in China. The handset is available to pre-book on the Vivo China online store in three configurations — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. These variants are priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,000), CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,500), and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000) respectively. They are offered in Autumn, Fog Blue, and Mirror Black colours and go on sale from October 10.

The new handset runs on Android 11 with the OriginOS Ocean skin on top and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with integrated Mali-G57 GPU. It sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The device has a dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. It packs a 6,000mAh battery and supports 44W FlashCharge fast charging.