Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Chill’ Jibe at Lt. Governor: ‘Wife Doesn’t Scold Me This Much’

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, today advised Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to ‘relax a little’ and cut back on the ‘scolding’ and ‘love letters.’

‘Even my wife doesn’t correct me as often as LG Saab does. My wife hasn’t written me as many love letters in the last six months as LG Saab has. LG Saab, calm down a bit. Tell your super boss to relax a bit as well’ the AAP leader stated in a Hindi tweet.

Part of the ongoing scam-versus-scam series of exchanges, Mr. Kejriwal’s tweet came a day after his deputy Manish Sisodia, who is under investigation by federal authorities for alleged involvement in a ‘liquor scam,’ wrote a scathing letter to the Lieutenant Governor, who was appointed by the BJP-led federal government. The BJP is involved, so you don’t see the 6,000 crore scandal that occurred in Delhi’s municipal bodies, the author claimed.

Inaction from Mr. Saxena. The BJP has called the charges of a scheme ‘mere political annoyance.’

A probe into Delhi’s free power programme, a selling point for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP as they seek victory in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which will have elections by the end of this year, was the Lieutenant Governor’s most recent salvo.