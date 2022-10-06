Bus involved in Vadakkencherry accident was on MVD’s ‘blacklist’

It has come to light that the tourist bus that was involved in the accident in Vadakkencherry, Palakkad, operated in violation of the guidelines and directives provided by the Motor Transport Department (MVD).

Additionally, it is claimed that school and college administrators reserved the bus for the trip without following the high-level directive.

According to RTO sources, the bus was on the MVD blacklist and the driver had been the subject of five prior incidents.

Some of the recordings that were recorded prior to the trip’s departure show that the bus managed the service by honking its horn. The videos also demonstrate the excessive use of LED lighting. These are obviously against the rules.

The speed governor was also discovered unattached, according to RTO officials. A native of Kottayam owns the bus.

The Collegiate Education Department and Transport Commissionerate have ordered that modified buses with opulent lighting and loud horns not be utilised for school and college students’ study and recreational outings. The unfortunate bus did not follow these regulations.

On July 7, the Transport Commissioner issued the directive in this regard to various Directors of Education.

The edict is very explicit that buses engaged in accidents and found to be breaking the rules would be held accountable. By taking the automobiles, RTOs have taken action against such operators.

The Regional Transport Office was instructed to produce the vehicles taking students on road trips in order to confirm their roadworthiness.