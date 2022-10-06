Couple in Tamil Nadu disregards medical advise and chooses a dangerous home delivery

Contrary to medical advice, a couple opted for a dangerous home birth on Tuesday instead of having a C-section.

Health professionals kept an eye on the newborn’s and the 32-year-old woman’s vital signs despite fierce resistance, but they were unable to persuade them to remove the placenta and umbilical cord because they believed the cord would naturally fall off the baby.

The couple of Erukkur, who have a four-year-old boy and had their second kid through C-section at a private nursing home in Sirkazhi, reportedly declined doctors’ assistance.

‘My wife was strong enough for a regular delivery because she was healthy and consumed organic meals, fruits, and vegetables while she was pregnant. I helped her by using the information my family had taught me and the counsel of friends. The mother and the infant are fine,’ the 42-year-old father of the newborn said.

According to authorities, the man, who was formerly involved in marketing, later followed in the footsteps of his grandfather by training to be a ‘therapeutic healer,’ employing age-old techniques to cure sprains, clots, and other conditions.

Health professionals urged the father and the couple’s family members to cut the umbilical chord and put the mother and kid under surveillance after the baby was delivered about 2:00 pm on Tuesday, but they allegedly refused.Collector R. Lalitha responded that ‘It’s intolerable, and I’ve told the police to file a report. I’ve also instructed officials to make sure the mother and the baby are transferred right away to the hospital.’