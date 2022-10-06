Mandana Karimi organises a lone demonstration regarding the Iranian women’s rights movemen

Mandana Karimi, an actress and former Bigg Boss competitor, organised a lone protest in Mumbai. The star posted a video of herself demonstrating at Mumbai’s Bandstand and raising her voice in support of the women’s rights movement taking place in her native land, Iran on her now-private Instagram page.

The actor was seen standing by herself in the now-private account’s video with a sign that spoke of the country’s horrors against women. Even though the Lock Upp star was the only one protesting, she said she thought it was crucial to do so. Several sources claims that, Karimi stood there for three hours, talking to people and informing them about the current condition of affairs in Iran.

For those who are unaware, Mahsa Amini, 22, was allegedly assassinated on September 16 by Iran’s morality police, sparking a huge uproar in the country. Notably, she was supposedly detained for donning a headscarf carelessly.

Mandana has previously spoken out about the violence that women experience in her native nation. The actress recently shared her thoughts on recent controversies in the nation as well as the situation back home that initially drove her to leave. She also talked about her family who is still living there.

Why would someone abandon their family or nation, Mandana questioned after revealing that she had fled Iran at the age of 19 with no money and no other language than Farsi.