Mass shooting by Ex-Cop at daycare centre in Thailand; At least 34 reported dead

Bangkok: At least 34 people were killed in a mass shooting at a nursery in northeast Thailand, local media reported on Thursday. Many children and adults were killed in the shooting by a former policeman who killed his wife and child before shooting himself dead, in Na Klang district in the country’s Nong Bua Lamphu province.

There were 22 children among the victims of the suspected gunman, who police said had been discharged from the service for drug-related reasons. About 30 children were at the centre when the gunman came in around lunchtime, district official Jidapa Boonsom told Reuters. The man first shot four or five staff, including a teacher who was eight months pregnant, Jidapa said.

Police said that the gunman was a former police officer and a hunt was underway for him, according to media reports. ‘Follow up Mr Panya Khamrab, 34, the assailant in the shooting at the child’s center. Uthai Sawan Subdistrict, Na Klang District, Nong Bua Lamphu Province. Observe the vehicle used by the culprit, a white Toyota Vigo pickup truck, license plate registration 6 Kor 6499, Bangkok’, Thailand’s Central Investigation Police (CIP) said in a Facebook post.

The suspect who fled the crime scene reportedly shot himself. A local publication said Panya was fired from his position in the police force in 2021 for failing a drug test. Videos posted on social media showed sheets covering what appeared to be the bodies of children lying in pools of blood at the centre in the town of Uthai Sawan in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu.