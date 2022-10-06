Netflix starts streaming Lal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, has finally arrived on Netflix after much uncertainty. On Wednesday, Netflix declared that Laal Singh Chaddha had been added.

Only eight weeks have passed since the movie’s theatrical debut. Netflix India made the announcement on social media. They also exchanged a poster.

A few people expressed excitement over the film, but others remarked that it had already been in theatres for six months. Six months after the film’s theatrical debut, according to an earlier statement by Aamir, it will be made available on streaming services. I don’t know what the industry does, but I like to keep a 6 month gap, so that’s what I tried to do for all my films, and up until now, we have managed to do that, he said. ‘One of the reasons, primarily, I think the curiosity of going to theatres has reduced because films come on OTT right after they come in theatres, they come on OTT very fast.’

Internet users swamped the post’s comment area with amusing remarks. 6 months ho gaye kya? was one of the comments, and ‘Itna Faltu Tym Nahi He Ki Ye dekhe’ was another. One remark stated, ‘Baad ott pe aane wali thi na release k 6 months. Jldi nhi aagai ye bhot.’