‘Not Against Shashi Tharoor But…’: Kerala Leaders on Congress prez polls

Thiruvananthapuram/Kozhikode: Senior Congress leaders in Kerala stated they were not opposed to Shashi Tharoor, who has made a bold run for the party’s top position, but they were of the opinion that seasoned politician Mallikarjun Kharge was more fit for the role. Senior party figures K. Sudhakaran and K. Muraleedharan, both MPs, asserted that they were merely endorsing their personal preferences and that party members were allowed to do the same.

They were reacting to comments made by Mr. Tharoor, a Thiruvananthapuram MP, who claimed that Kerala’s party officials looked to be against him in relation to the Congress presidential elections in a TV interview. Additionally, he mentioned in the interview that many people have encouraged him to run for office because they want the party’s current structure to change.

In response to his comments, Mr. Sudhakaran, who is also the president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), told the media in Kozhikode that he only expressed his personal opinion regarding which candidate he supports and that he has not given any instructions regarding which candidate KPCC delegates should support. The Thiruvananthapuram MP’s assertion that party officials in Kerala were opposed to Mr. Tharoor was also denied by Mr. Sudhakaran.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Muraleedharan stated that there was no official or rebel candidate and that as the vote was secret, all PCC delegates were free to cast their votes for anybody they desired. He added that Mr. Sudhakaran just voiced his personal opinion. Mr. Muraleedharan went on to say that party members like himself seek out individuals who are well-connected to and knowledgeable about the general populace, and that Mr. Kharge is one such person ‘who has climbed through the party ranks from the base level by sheer hard work’.

He continued, ‘We are not against Tharoor, but his connection with the common people is a little less. That cannot be attributed to him (Tharoor). Most likely as a result of his diplomatic experience. However, that does not imply that we are undervaluing or rejecting him. We need everyone, including individuals with diplomatic credentials as well as those from low or common backgrounds. Party needs everybody’, he continued.

Mr. Muraleedharan added that he shared Mr. Tharoor’s opinion that there should be a battle or election for the various party positions and predicted that in the future, Congress, particularly in Kerala, would undergo such a shift. Mr. Muraleedharan stated regarding Mr. Kharge’s age that ‘if the intellect and body can go together, then age is not a factor’.

According to him, Kharge is the ideal candidate to bravely lead the party in the current circumstance. October 17 is the scheduled date for voting in the presidential election for the Congress. It is anticipated that the results will be announced on October 19 after the vote counting is completed. The voting population consists of almost 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates.