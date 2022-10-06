Shashi Tharoor stated, ‘Want Congress To Be Party Of Young India.’

Shashi Tharoor, a Congress lawmaker vying for the party’s top spot, declared on Thursday that he intended to transform Congress into the party of young India and that support for his presidential run was growing daily.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP claimed during a brief campaign stop in Chennai that his party’s viewpoint on Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and the presidential election was more significant than those held by individuals outside of his party.

‘Not the criticism from the opposition, but how the Congress party views the Bharat Jodo Yatra and its presidency, is what matters. Given that the election may only be held at PCC headquarters, it presents a difficult task for the delegates. I remain optimistic that there will be a sizable attendance.’

After presenting floral tributes to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Kamaraj and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi here, Mr. Tharoor told reporters that he was receiving a lot of input from regular party members, particularly the younger ones.

He expressed his satisfaction at the youth, who make up the bulk of our country’s population and are its future, supporting him in the polls. Sixty-five percent of our population is under the age of 35. ‘This is a young India, it’s their country,’ he continued.

Despite the short time he had, Mr. Tharoor started his campaign in Nagpur, travelled south, and would be returning to the north to solicit support in Mumbai, Bhopal, Lucknow, Patna, Kolkata, and as many other towns as he could reach.

Elections for the presidency of the Congress are scheduled on October 17.