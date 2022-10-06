This winter, Britain may have three-hour power outages : National Grid

The National Grid warned on Thursday that if Britain is unable to import enough gas to feed its gas-fired power plants and is unable to import enough electricity from Europe, it may be forced to implement three-hour planned power outages this winter.

After ruling out energy rationing in Britain, Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday urged Europe to maintain energy exports throughout the winter. The threat of power outages is expected to put additional pressure on the government.

Europe as a whole is preparing winter backup plans in case Russian gas deliveries are disrupted due to the conflict in Ukraine, which might result in rationing and reduced energy exports to other nations.

Britain may not be able to obtain the gas it needs or the imports of electricity it regularly gets from nations like France, Belgium, and the Netherlands due to a scarcity of gas in Europe and maintenance problems with numerous French nuclear power facilities.

The British government released a separate risk assessment on Thursday that revealed the security of gas supply satisfied legal requirements.

According to its analysis, the infrastructure could supply gas under a variety of events, such as ‘a combination of high demand brought on by severe weather conditions and the collapse of the largest single piece of equipment on the gas network.’