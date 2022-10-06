Unborn babies’ lungs and brains exposed to toxic air particles ; Report

Unborn children’s lungs, brains, and livers have been found to contain hazardous air particles, according to a recent ‘groundbreaking’ discovery. The work was written up in the Lancet Planetary Health journal. Mothers who did not smoke participated in the trial, which was carried out in Scotland and Belgium in areas with minimal air pollution. In total, 36 foetuses with gestation ranging from seven to twenty weeks were investigated in Scotland as part of the study.

According to scientific evidence of the harm’s origin. Thousands of black carbon particles were discovered in cubic millimetres of tissue, which were inhaled by the women throughout their pregnancies and subsequently transferred to the foetus through the bloodstream. It is previously established that air pollution may contribute to an increase in miscarriages, preterm births, and low birth weights in children. Tiny soot particles from the combustion of fossil fuels in buildings, cars, and even factories make up the particles.

According to a scientist from the University of Aberdeen in Scotland, this study demonstrates how black carbon nanoparticles not only infiltrate the placenta during the first and second trimesters of pregnancy, but also into the fetus’s growing organs. According to co-study leader Prof. GTim Nawrot, ‘air quality legislation should notice this [air pollution] transfer during gestation and intervene to preserve the most susceptible periods of human development’.

According to the professor, governments are in charge of reducing air pollution, and people should stay away from congested areas when travelling. A thorough global analysis completed in 2019 revealed that air pollution may harm all of the body’s cells and organs. Millions of deaths are brought on by the fact that over 90% of the world’s population lives in locations where air pollution exceeds WHO recommendations.