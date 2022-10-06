US exposed Pakistan’s duplicity on terrorist Sajid Mir; FATF red herring!

Pakistan was involved in defending Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Sajid Mir, who is suspected of being responsible for the 26/11 Mumbai bombing and is already fighting to be removed off the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list. The US discovered that Islamabad had asked the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for Mutual Legal Assistance rather than the US Department of Justice, which had designated Mir as a global terrorist in 2011.

Despite the fact that Mir’s role in the 2008 Mumbai blast has been hotly disputed by India, Pakistan has consistently provided Mir with protection. His heinous crime claimed the lives of more than 170 people. ‘ Ten attackers who had received training from the foreign terrorist group LeT, which has its basis in Pakistan, carried out a series of coordinated attacks against a variety of targets in Mumbai between November 26, 2008, and November 29, 2008, including hotels, cafes, and a train station. The three-day assault resulted in the deaths of six Americans’, reads the FBI website.

He was the primary attack planner, according to an inquiry by a US investigating agency. He was seen on numerous occasions instructing the terrorists who attacked Mumbai, according to the evidence, which Islamabad refuted in a public forum.

Pakistan’s ISI refuted US intelligence findings;

Hours after the incident, the CIA Station Chief reportedly met with ISI Analysis Directorate Major General Akhtar and gave him charts and communication intercepts. The US officer emphasised that the evidence was sufficient to demonstrate that Pakistan supported the strike and that Inter-Services Intelligence provided explicit support. The Pakistani intelligence officer, though, denied playing the part. ‘ Akhtar denied having any involvement in the assault. General Ashfaq Kayani adopted a similar stance a few days later’, according to geopolitics.

Pak jailed terrorist Mir to escape FATF list?

It’s important to note that this wasn’t the first time a senior Pakistani intelligence official had refuted evidence of terrorist activity committed on their soil. However, Islamabad made repeated attempts to conceal Mir’s identity and attack-related activities. But an unexpected development occurred when Mir was covertly detained in the Punjab province and sentenced to 15 years in prison by a Pakistani court in April of this year. After being found guilty in a case involving the financing of terrorism, the 44-year-old terrorist was punished by a Lahore anti-terrorism court.