Vadakkencherry tourist bus-KSRTC crash: High Court takes suo motu case

Kochi: In the incident where a speeding tourist bus rammed a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) super fast, killing nine people and injuring 40 at Vadakkencherry in Palakkad on Thursday, the Kerala High Court filed a suo motu case. The fuming court’s action came after it watched the footage captured by students’ parents moments before the tourist bus commenced its journey, which is now viral on social media.

Earlier, it was revealed that the driver paid little attention to the safety of the passengers and recklessly drove the vehicle. Nine people were killed and several others were injured in the accident after a ‘Luminous bus’ carrying school students from Ernakulam hit a KSRTC and overturned. According to witnesses, the bus was over speeding. The driver had not got sufficient rest after his previous trip either.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, while considering the matter, asked who issued the fitness certificate to the tourist bus that blatantly violated safety norms and had illegal modifications. The court also sought an explanation from the Kerala government and Motor Vehicle Department(MVD). The court will hear the case again on Thursday at noon.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court had directed the state government to take effective action against violators who modify tourist buses by illuminating them with LED lights, and installing music devices and air horns. Several buses had faced action for such modifications. These agencies have a huge fan base in Kerala among school and college students. The court called for the officer responsible after learning the order had not been implemented properly.