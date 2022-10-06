Youngest member of Rajya Sabha, Raghav Chadha, currently on finance panel

Raghav Chadha, an MP for the Aam Admi Party (AAP) from Punjab, has been chosen to join the Rajya Sabha’s standing committee on finance. Chadha is the youngest MP in the upper house of Parliament and has been given the responsibility by his party to co-incharge the management of the Gujarat election campaign.

One of the seven candidates the party put forward earlier this year for the Upper House from Punjab is Chadha, a certified accountant. The Rajya Sabha is home to all 10 of the AAP’s parliament members.

For 2022–2023, the Union government reconfigured 24 committees, and eleven panels received new chairs. Earlier, Shashi Tharoor of the Congress was replaced as the head of the Lok Sabha’s IT panel by an MP from the Shinde group.

The finance panel, which reviews the legislation and policies created by three Union ministries and the NITI Ayog, is presided over by Jayant Sinha of the BJP.

The AAP stated in a statement that Chadha, who is the youngest member of the Rajya Sabha and a chartered accountant by trade, will be tasked with exercising legislative supervision over the policies and decisions made by three central ministries and the Niti Aayog.