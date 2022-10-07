An outspoken response from Brad Pitt’s attorney to Angelina Jolie’s recent allegations of abuse

Brad Pitt’s attorney has responded to Angelina Jolie’s allegations of abuse, which surfaced when a publication obtained copies of some of the actress’s court records filed in L.A. court. Pitt’s lawyer stated that the actor will continue to refute the accusations in court and that he will not admit to anything he hasn’t done or is guilty of.

According to sources, Angelina Jolie, Pitt’s ex-wife, claimed in court docs that the actor was violent and even choked one of their kids on a flight in 2016.

In a statement given to ET, the ‘Bullet Train’ actor’s lawyer Anne Kiley said, ‘He has owned up to everything he’s responsible for from day one, unlike the other side, but he’s not going to own up to anything he didn’t do.’ The statement continues, ‘He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation.’

Kiley further stated, ‘Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions. Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done.’

One month after the alleged 2016 jet plane incident, Jolie was questioned by the FBI, but Pitt was never charged. The FBI case agent wrote these words after the meeting: ‘After examining the file, a representative (or representatives) of the United States Attorney’s Office spoke with the case agent about the merits of this investigation. All parties concurred that there were various reasons why criminal charges in this case would not be pursued.’

Pitt’s most recent appearance at work was in ‘Bullet Train.’ He will soon be seen in Damien Chazelle’s upcoming film, ‘Babylon,’ which he also wrote and directed.