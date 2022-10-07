‘Domesticated dogs and cats’ will be accepted on board Akasa Air ; Read on…

In November, the country’s newest scheduled airline, Akasa Air, which is ‘fully funded,’ will begin allowing the transportation of domesticated dogs and cats onboard with passengers. The CEO of Akasa Air, Vinay Dube, said the business does not need to find new investors because it has sufficient capital. According to Dube, the airline has performed ‘satisfactorily’ in the 60 days since it began operations.

Currently, the airline operates a fleet of six aircraft; by March of the following year, that fleet is expected to grow to 18. With 30 daily flights, Akasa Air will begin service on Friday from Delhi. The airline will allow the transportation of dogs for both passengers and freight starting in November. Additionally, the airline will transport pets in cages in the luggage hold for animals weighing between 7 kg and 32 kg, according to Coutinho.

According to co-founder and chief marketing and experience officer Belson Coutinho, domesticated cats and dogs will be permitted to travel beginning in November, and reservations in this regard will open on October 15th. The airline has placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Prior to now, Air India was the only commercial airline in the nation to accept certain weights of dogs on board.

While Akasa Air did not provide cost information for transporting dogs on board flights, they did state that they would make sure that their clients’ trips with pets went smoothly. Pets are currently permitted on board Air India, Jet Airways, SpiceJet, and Vistara; however, IndiGo and Air Asia do not, unless the pet is a service animal, such as a guide dog for a blind person.