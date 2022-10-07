Hinduism described as ‘Narak’ by BR Ambedkar’s great-grandnephew; 10,000 Hindus convert to Buddhism

An ceremony hosted by the Buddhist Society of India at the Dr. BR Ambedkar Bhavan at Jhandewalan in New Delhi on Friday, October 5, included a relative of BR Ambedkar spewing hate speech against Hinduism. AAP Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam was present at the ceremony and was on stage with Rajratna Ambedkar when insults to Hindus and Hinduism were made.

10,000 Hindus were converted to Buddhism throughout the occasion. Rajratna Ambedkar, the great-grandnephew of BR Ambedkar, referred to Hinduism as Narak and called Hindu deities false (Hell). Speaking at the occasion, he asserted, ‘I came out of Narak – This is what Babasaheb Ambedkar remarked after becoming a Buddhist. Brahman Dharma, or Hindu Dharma, has the same status as Hell’.

Buddhism rejects the idea of Heaven or Hell. It would have been Brahman Dharam if it had been present, though. Ambedkar actually stated this, according to Rajratna. The great-grandnephew of BR Ambedkar said, ‘Therefore, I implore those of you, who are stuck in this Hell of Brahman Dharma, to come to the fold of Buddhism’. He made the following statement at 8:41 into his speech: ‘We are pursuing their bogus 33 crore Gods and Goddesses and they are walking around with our golden Buddha’.

Encourages people to denounce Hinduism

He accused the government of ‘encouraging people to publicly denounce their religion and embrace Buddhism’. Citing the example of Yogi Adityanath and his biography, ‘The Monk who became Chief Minister’, he claimed that India is misleading people with the impression that a Buddhist monk became the CM of India’s most populous State.

Rajratna Ambedkar bemoaned the fact that caste is still an issue for the socially underprivileged populations like as ‘Chamar, Jaatav, Valmiki,’ and ‘Mahar,’ who have not entirely renounced their Hindu identity. Rajratna used fear mongering to suggest that the Modi administration is ending the privatisation of all sectors and doing away with caste-based reservations. He further asserted that Hindus in reserved categories are hesitant to become Buddhists out of concern that they will lose their access to privileges related to their reservations.

The threat to disparage India on a world stage

He asserted that the teachings of Gautam Buddha served as the foundation for the Indian Constitution. Check out the prelude. Buddhism is the only religion that promotes equality and brotherhood, he claimed. Rajratna claimed that BR Ambedkar advised supporters to convert because he thought that the country would not soon implement constitutional norms. He claimed that Ambedkar ‘understood that Lord Buddha will stand with his devotees in times of adversity’.

‘I will meet representatives from nations with a high concentration of Buddhists while on a worldwide tour’. He threatened to discredit India abroad by saying, ‘I will reveal the genuine situation of Indian Buddhists on a global platform’. AAP Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam bemoaned the fact that BR Ambedkar passed awy within a month after switching to Buddhism and fell short of converting the entire country.