Kanimozhi opposes using only English, Hindi for government recruitment exams

Kanimozhi, a member of parliament for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has questioned a government announcement that claims only English and Hindi will be utilised for the combined graduate level (CGL) test.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is holding the CGL exam, through which at least 20,000 positions in Union government departments will be filled. According to the government announcement, Hindi and English will be the sole languages used for the exam.

‘I strongly oppose the Union Government’s announcement that only English and Hindi will be used in CGL examinations administered by the Staff Selection Commission for Union Government departmental positions. The Indian Union’s sovereignty is rooted in its pluralism,’ Kanimozhi tweeted.

‘ On the contrary, trying to impose singularity on everything is going against the democratic spirit,’ she added. By October 8, the CGL exam application process will be over.