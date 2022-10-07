Land-for-job scam; CBI filed charge sheet against Lalu Yadav, 15 others

Lalu Prasad Yadav, a leader of the RJD and a former chief minister of Bihar, his wife Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti, and 13 other people have reportedly been charged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with an alleged land-for-job scam that occurred while he was employed by the railways, according to sources on Friday.

Soumya Raghavan, a former general manager of the railways, is also listed as an accused in the charge sheet that was recently submitted to a special CBI court. As the railway board’s financial commissioner, Raghavan retired.

On September 23, 2021, the CBI started a preliminary investigation into the alleged railroad scam, which was later elevated to a FIR on May 18.

According to the charge sheet, the people were hired by the railways as stand-ins in exchange for land that was either held in their names or the names of their close relatives. This land was bought at far less than market prices and less than circle rates. Seven candidates are also listed among the accused.

According to the CBI, the land transfers were done through deeds in Rabri Devi and her daughters Bharti and Hema Yadav’s names. ‘Further, the candidates have used false transfer certificates and also submitted false attested documents to the ministry of railways,’ the sources said.