Karnataka govt will increase SC/ST reservation

In a major move ahead of the assembly elections, the Karnataka government has agreed to enhance the state’s reservations for Scheduled Castes and Tribes. The decision has been made to increase the quota for SCs from 15% to 17% and for STs from 3% to 7%.

After presiding over a meeting of the leaders of both Houses to review the Justice Nagamohan Das Committee report, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that the increase in the SC/ST quota based on population has been a long-standing demand.

As a result, it was unanimously voted to raise reservations for SCs and STs to 17% and 7%, respectively. The matter was discussed with senior leaders during an all-party meeting before this one. Additionally, in order to show its commitment to social justice and to pursue legal action in this regard, a decision was voted at the BJP core committee meeting this morning to increase the reservation for SCs and STs.

To consider all of the suggestions in the Justice Nagamohan Das Committee report, a cabinet meeting will be held on Saturday, and a final notification will be sent out in this regard. Decisions on internal reservations among the SCs/STs will also be made in the upcoming days after careful consideration and consultation with experts and leaders from all parties.

The current reservation rates are 15% for SCs, 3% for STs, and 32% for the other backward classes (OBC), adding up to 50%. The latest action, according to Chief Minister Bommai, won’t result in a reduction in the number of registrations.