Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Domestic benchmark indices ended lower in the Indian share market. The profit booking in financials and IT shares and a weak trend in global equity markets weighted upon the domestic equity indices.

BSE Sensex declined 30.81 points or 0.05% to settle at 58,191.29. NSE Nifty dipped 17.15 points or 0.10% to end at 17,314.65. Most of the sectoral indices closed lower except Consumer Durable, Media and Realty.

The top gainers in the market were Titan, Power Grid, NTPC, Grasim, Maruti, IndusInd Bank and Asian Paints. The top losers in the market were Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer, BPCL and ITC.