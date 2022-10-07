Veteran actor Arun Bali passes away; Bollywood mourns loss

Mumbai: Veteran actor Arun Bali (79) breathed his last in the wee hours at 4:30 am on Friday. Bali, best known for his work on TV show Swabhimaan and blockbuster hit 3 Idiots , died on Friday morning at his residence in suburban Mumbai. He was also a National Award-winning producer.

Bali was known for his work in many films including 3 Idiots, Kedarnath, Panipat, Hey Ram, Dand Nayak, Ready, Zameen, Policewala Gunda, Phool Aur Angaar, and Ram Jaane. He also worked in many TV serials. He portrayed King Porus in the 1991 historical drama ‘Chanakya’, Kunwar Singh in the Doordarshan soap opera ‘Swabhimaan’, and Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, the Chief Minister of undivided Bengal, in the contentious and critically praised 2000 movie ‘Hey Ram’.

His film Goodbye , also featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, released on Friday. He has two daughters who reside in the US. Both of them will be landing in Mumbai on Saturday, and only after that will the last rites be done.

Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan, Neena Gupta and singer Guru Randhawa, on Friday, mourned the demise. Taking to Instagram, Neena shared a post which she captioned, ‘Goodbye #ArunBali. My first day of shoot on the Parampara series set years ago with Arun Bali. So glad we got to shoot recently for Goodbye’. In the picture, the ‘Badhaai Ho’ actor could be seen sitting alongside veteran actor Arun Bali dressed up as a priest.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan wrote, ‘Very sad to hear of the passing of Arun Bali Ji. A wonderfully warm and loving man. Had the pleasure to share screen space with him on several film. My condolences to his family. Om shanti’. Singer Guru Randhawa shared a post on his Instagram stories which he captioned, ‘Rest in peace sir’.

Very sad to hear of the passing of Arun Bali Ji. A wonderfully warm and loving man. Had the pleasure to share screen space with him on several film. My condolences to his family. Om shanti. ?? — Abhishek ???????? (@juniorbachchan) October 7, 2022

Saddened to hear about the passing away of veteran actor Arun Bali ji today. A great loss to the Indian TV & film industry, he always left a lasting impression. I pray to Waheguru Ji to bless his noble soul & give courage to his bereaved family. pic.twitter.com/gCdrXknzmc — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 7, 2022