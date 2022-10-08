A ‘new combat uniform’ has been unveiled for the Indian Air Force; See more…

The Indian Air Force (IAF) revealed a new combat uniform design Saturday at the Air Force Day parade in Chandigarh in the presence of Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. The digital pattern battle uniform, which was created with the IAF’s operational requirements in mind, contains new patterns for boots, a combat T-shirt, a web belt, and hats and turbans.

In the parade, seven IAF servicemen were clad in the new IAF combat uniform. In the IAF, the combat T-shirt has been adopted for the first time. The government has authorised a new weapon systems branch for the IAF, according to Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari. He said that this was the first time an operational branch of the IAF had been established since Independence.

Chief of Air Staff, Vivek R Chaudhari during the Air Force Day parade at 3 BRD in Chandigarh, Saturday. Express photos: @JasbirMalhi1 @IndianExpress @ExpressImages @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/XeJ59QRwEp — Express Punjab (@iepunjab) October 8, 2022

The main purpose of this is to staff four specialised streams of Surface to Surface missiles, Surface to Air missiles, remotely piloted aircraft, and weapon system operators in twin and multi crew aircraft. In his speech at the Air Force Day parade, he noted that the establishment of this branch would save more than Rs 3400 crores by cutting back on the cost of flying instruction.

‘In order to ensure that every Agniveer has the necessary training and knowledge to begin their Air Force career, we updated our operational training system. Three thousand Agniveer Vayus will be enrolled for their initial training in December of this year. To ensure enough staffing, this number will only increase going forward’, he said.

According to Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari, while the Agnipath scheme’s induction of airmen into the IAF is a challenge, it also presents a chance to harness the young of India’s potential and direct it toward the service of the country. The Chief of Air Staff also disclosed that the IAF intends to start hiring women Agniveers next year.