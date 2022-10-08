CBI case, Nitish Kumar defends Lalu Yadav by saying, ‘I’ve seen, there’s nothing’

After the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a chargesheet in the alleged job fraud that occurred during Mr. Yadav’s stint as Railway Minister in the Congress-led UPA administration more than ten years ago, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today defended ally Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family. ‘There’s nothing in the case,’ he declared, implying that the BJP is just targeting the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader because their parties have united to oppose them.

‘Where were you five years ago? We had split up (with RJD). Nothing occurred (in the case). I’ve looked everywhere, and nothing is there. They have restarted it now that we are no longer supporting the BJP. What can we do when they act however they please?’ He informed the press.

The central agency submitted a chargesheet against 16 people on Friday, including former chief ministers Lalu Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi, whose son is currently the deputy chief minister of Bihar.

On May 18, the agency filed a FIR against the husband-wife team, two of their daughters, Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, as well as 12 other individuals who were hired by the railways. The majority of them have bail.

In exchange for work, Lalu Prasad Yadav allegedly had over 1 lakh square feet of land in Patna belonging to the families of job seekers transferred to his family.

In addition to other cases brought against the Yadav family, the CBI case has been described by the RJD as ‘a political tactic of the BJP’s central administration.’

Tejashwi Yadav, the son of Mr. Yadav, recently took over as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s deputy in Bihar after the latter abandoned the BJP to renew the JDU and RJD’s coalition.