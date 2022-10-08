Found Mass burial sites are found in Lyman: Ukraine

After the Russians withdrew, Ukraine claims they discovered two mass graves in the recently retaken eastern town of Lyman.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the Ukrainian governor of the Donetsk area, reported that 200 separate graves containing human remains were located at one burial site.

The number of bodies at the second location was unknown, but military and civilians may both be present there, he said.

It is unknown when the deceased died and what caused it. The statements could not be independently verified by the BBC.

According to Mr. Kyrylenko’s Telegram post, authorities have started looking into both burial locations. He also pleaded with people to refrain from speculating on the specifics until the probe was over.

Russia suffered a major blow in its assault in eastern Ukraine when its troops retreated from the important town of Lyman.

Lyman is located in Donetsk, one of the four Ukrainian regions that Moscow has stated it is annexing. The action has been criticised by Ukraine and its Western supporters as an illegitimate territorial grab.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, has already charged Russia with killing civilians on purpose in other parts of the country.

Mr. Zelensky claims that, mass graves were discovered this spring at Bucha, close to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, as well as close to Mariupol, a significant port in the country’s southeast that Russia now occupies following its invasion of Ukraine in February.

In Bucha and other neighbouring areas, investigators and journalists discovered what looked to be proof of the intentional slaughter of civilians.

Ukrainian soldiers states that, they discovered mass graves and proof that victims had been killed after having their hands and feet bound.

Hundreds of burials were also discovered outside the eastern city of Izyum, said Ukrainian authorities, days after Russian troops withdrew. The victims’ fate is unknown, however early reports imply that some of them may have perished from bombardment and a lack of access to medical care.