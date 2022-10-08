In the anthem for the FIFA World Cup 2022, Light The Sky, Nora Fatehi displays her dance skills.

India may now again be proud of Nora Fatehi. The actress-dancer has been enlisted to perform at the FIFA World Cup in December of this year, joining the ranks of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. She is the only actor representing India in the event as a result. Additionally, Nora is mentioned in the Qatar 2022 World Cup anthem.

The Qatar World Cup anthem, which debuted on YouTube on October 7, also includes Nora Fatehi. RedOne, who previously collaborated with Shakira on Waka Waka and La La La, produced the song. Along with Balqees, Manal, and Rahma Riad, Nora Fatehi is featured on the song Light The Sky. It is the fourth single from the soundtrack, following The World is Yours to Take, Arhbo, and Hayya Hayya (Better Together).

The official Qatar World Cup anthem will reportedly be sung and performed at the closing ceremony in December 2022 by Nora Fatehi. At the major event, the actress is anticipated to perform a Hindi song.

‘Football, like music, has a passionate following and is a universal language,’ said Nora Fatehi, who performed both singing and dancing in the music video. ‘I have seen this firsthand wherever I have travelled throughout the world. To produce something that honours our heritage and the thrill of the FIFA World Cup, it has been an honour to work with such passionate and accomplished ladies.’

Nora Fatehi has previously represented India on a worldwide scale. She was the first artist from the nation to ever appear in the prestigious L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix in Paris in February 2020, where she attracted attention for her fusion of Indian and Arabic dance.

Nora is currently presiding over the Dance Deewane Juniors reality competition. Together with Sidharth Malhotra, she was recently spotted dancing to the Thank God remake of Yohani’s viral song Manike Mage Hithe. Next, Nora will star in director Sajid Khan’s 100 Percent alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shehnaaz Gill.