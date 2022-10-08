India welcomes UNHRC move showcasing plight of Kashmiri terror victims!

In a first, cross-border terrorism victims from Kashmir addressed a United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) event, which India has warmly welcomed. The hardship of the terror victims, especially Kashmiri women, was underlined by Tasleema and Shuaib. Speaking at the sideline event, Tasleema highlighted the fact that ‘we remain ignored’ and added, ‘I have seen many close family members being cruelly slaughtered by terrorists’.

Tasleema and Shuaib have both attempted to raise awareness of the situation of numerous terrorism victims at the local level. It is more difficult for a woman victim to speak about exploitation, Shuaib said. ‘Like my family, the valley has watched thousands of innocent lives being sacrificed at the hands of terrorism in three decades’. Terrorists assassinated Shuaib’s father. He stated: ‘The relatives of cross-border terrorist victims are still threatened and in fear. I firmly believe that the international community can handle these difficulties’. A movie portraying the plight of victims was also shown.

The ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi welcomed the development and said, ‘We talk about terrorism in this way very detachedly, I think directly listening to the victims makes a difference and it is a good step that the council can hear them directly, the victims of terrorism,’ adding, ‘I can’t express what impact it will have right now, but it is important that a human face is given to the problem’.