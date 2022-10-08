KSRTC to disburse insurance of Rs 10 lakh to kin of victims in Vadakkencherry bus crash

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) informed on Friday that insurance amount of Rs 10 lakh each will be given to the kins of the three passengers who were killed in the Vadakkencherry bus accident. The amount will be distributed under the insurance cover assured to the passengers as per the Kerala State Transport Corporation Act 2014.

Out of the total amount, Rs 2 lakh will be given as immediate relief to the family of deceased basketball player Rohith Raj on Monday. Rs 8 lakh will be distributed following the completion of the formalities. Kins of the other two KSRTC passengers who were killed in the accident will also receive the insurance amount. As per reports, Transport minister Antony Raju intervened to speed up the formalities related to the disbursal of the insurance amount.

New India Assurance will release the insurance amount to the family of the deceased passengers. KSRTC has been paying an annual premium of more than Rs 2 cr for implementing this insurance scheme. A cess of Rs 1 is charged from tickets to amass the fund for the insurance premium. The cess insurance is being given in addition to the motor insurance. As per the conditions of cess insurance, injured people and those who turn handicapped in accidents are also eligible for the insurance amount. Hence, other passengers on the KSRTC bus which met with the accident will also get financial aid under the insurance scheme.